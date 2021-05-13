Higgins Announces $5.5 Million for Niagara Falls Airport

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced over $5.5 million in funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support the final phase of construction on taxiway improvements at the Niagara Falls International Airport.

“Increasing travel and tourism will be an essential component of economic recovery,” said Higgins. “This substantial federal infrastructure investment in the Niagara Falls Airport paves the way for new opportunities for regional economic growth.”

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) will receive $4,951,567 plus an additional $550,174 in COVID relief funding toward the project. The grant will fund the rehabilitation of over 5,600 feet of Taxiway D, the reconstruction of an additional 528 feet of the Taxiway and will provide a new lighting system to improve visibility.

The runways and taxiways at the Niagara Falls International Airport are used jointly by the airport and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station (NFARS). Improvements to these runways and taxiways improve the resiliency of NFARS, the largest employer in Niagara County, from potential future rounds of national cuts.