FCC Reports Over One Million Have Signed Up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, Congressman Higgins & Councilman Nowakowski Urge Western New Yorkers to Participate

With the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) reporting over one million households registered to receive the Emergency Broadband Benefit in the first week alone, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and Buffalo City Council Member Mitch Nowakowski are encouraging Western New Yorkers to register, to ensure they don’t miss out on the opportunity for reduced broadband rates.

Higgins and Nowakowski released a video explaining the program, which many Western New Yorkers will be eligible to receive.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h__LHyA3LOE

Approved by Congress, the Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a temporary $50/month discount on internet service and a $100 discount toward the purchase of a computer or tablet. Resources for the program are limited. To learn more or apply online visit: www.getemergencybroadband.org.