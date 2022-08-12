During National Health Center Week, Higgins Announces New American Rescue Plan Funding for Local Health Centers

During National Health Centers Week Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a total of $262,000 in federal funding awarded to Community Health Center of Buffalo, Evergreen Health Services, Jericho Road Ministries, and Neighborhood Health Center. Funded by the American Rescue Plan and awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this federal investment provides local health centers with additional funding to enhance care and services, as well as technology infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, local health centers have worked tirelessly to expand the scope of their services in order to protect the most vulnerable members of the Western New York community,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “Funding made available through the American Rescue Plan will provide continued support to ensure that all members of our community have access to COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, treatments, and other healthcare needs. It also ensures that health centers can update their technology infrastructure to meet the growing demands of the healthcare system.”

Through the American Rescue Plan Community Health Center of Buffalo, Evergreen Health Services, Jericho Road Ministries, and Neighborhood Health Center will each receive $65,500 in federal funding. Awards can be used toward COVID-19 vaccination supply, COVID-19 response and treatment capacity, as well as maintaining and increasing health center capacity, recovery, and stabilization. The funding can also be used toward improving technology and data infrastructure to expand each health center’s analytics and reporting capacity.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded $88.9 million to 1,354 federally qualified health centers and health center look-alikes across the country through this program focused on COVID-19 recovery and data modernization. In New York, 59 health centers received a total of $3,864,003. This is the latest of several awards of federal COVID emergency funding to local health centers.

August 7 through August 13 marks National Health Center Week, which raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of community health centers across the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic local health centers have played a critical role in the Western New York community, ensuring access to vaccines and treatments while providing comprehensive care for thousands of people living without coverage in underserved communities.