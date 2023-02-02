During National Gun Violence Survivors Week Congressman Higgins Announces New Assault Weapons Ban Bill

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced introduction of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023. The bill, cosponsored by Higgins, prohibits the sale, transfer, manufacture, and importation of semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Video: https://youtu.be/BL3VZw-1Qno

Speaking on the House floor in support of the bill and in recognition of National Gun Violence Survivors Week, Higgins stated, “On May 14, 2022, a racist mass shooting took place at a supermarket in my home of Buffalo. Armed with an assault weapon, the shooter killed 10 neighbors and injured three more in just two minutes and three seconds. We continue to mourn, and we continue to struggle to move on. Sadly, we are not the only community facing this challenge. Horrific mass shootings have taken place in Uvalde, Texas; Highland Park, Illinois; Colorado Springs; Raleigh, North Carolina; Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay, California. Last year we passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This was an important step, but more needs to be done. As we mark National Gun Violence Survivors Week, we must honor those impacted by shootings by continuing to deliver legislation that will save lives. I am proud to support a federal assault weapons ban and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”

Like the Assault Weapons Ban, passed by the House in July 2022, this legislation will reduce the prevalence of deadly tactical weapons in communities across the country, while including provisions that protect the rights of responsible gun owners. The bill pertains to new assault weapon purchases and does not impact weapons legally possessed prior to the ban. Additionally, it includes specific exemptions for law enforcement.

In 2022, there were more mass shootings – over 600 – than there were days in the year. Six times as many people are shot when an assault weapon is used during a mass shooting.

The 1994 Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act put a federal assault weapon ban into effect for 10 years. Once the ban expired in 2004 active shooter incidents increased by 315 percent. Research suggests that there would be 70 percent fewer mass shooting deaths if the ban were still in place.

National Gun Violence Survivors Week occurs annually between February 1 and 7. This date is chosen as it indicates the time of the year that gun deaths in the United States surpass the number of gun deaths that peer countries see in an entire year. Last year, with support from Congressman Higgins, the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. This legislation was the most significant action on gun violence prevention in 30 years designed to protect children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country.

The Assault Weapons Ban is supported by over 100 outside organizations including the American Federation of Teachers, Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety, Center for American Progress, Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, March for Our Lives, Newtown Action Alliance, and the Junior Newtown Action Alliance.