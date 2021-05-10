Congressmembers Higgins & Huizenga Named Co-Chairs of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group

Congressmembers Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) and Bill Huizenga (R-MI-2) were appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives to serve as co-chairs of the Canada-United States Inter-Parliamentary Group. The Inter-Parliamentary Group is comprised of a coalition of elected leaders from both countries committed to advancing dialogue on policies of mutual interest. Bilateral issues of discussion include trade, border management, Great Lakes, security, and economic opportunity.

“As the world continues to deal with a multitude of challenges related to the pandemic, now is an especially critical time for conversation and collaboration between the U.S. and Canada,” said Congressman Higgins. “We look forward to working with our Canadian counterparts to reopen the border and support efforts that help both countries recover.”

“The United States and Canada share a unique relationship that encompasses countless issues including our shared values, economic ties, and security interests,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Whether it is working together on issues pertaining to the Great Lakes, trade, or reopening the border, I look forward to discussing these topics with our Canadian counterparts and advancing solutions that benefit both our nations.”

Congressman Higgins’ Western New York district includes the Cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, borders Canada and is comprised of four international crossings. Higgins serves on the House Ways and Means Committee including its Subcommittee on Trade and is also Co-Chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus.

Congressman Huizenga’s Western Michigan district borders Lake Michigan. Huizenga is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and serves as Co-Chair of the Great Lakes Task Force.

Congressmembers Jack Bergman (R-MI-1), Tim Burchett (R-TN-2), Peter DeFazio (D-OR-40, Suzan DelBene (D-WA-1), Jim Hagedorn (R-MN-1), Rick Larsen (D-WA-2), Andy Levin (D-MI-9), Joseph Morelle (D-NY-25), Ilhan Omar (D-MN-5), and Pete Stauber (R-MN-8) were also appointed to serve as members of the binational working group.