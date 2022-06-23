Congressman Higgins Welcomes Senate Action Addressing Gun Violence, Will Support the Bipartisan Package in the House

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) welcomed actions by the Senate today to advance a bipartisan legislative package that will take long overdue steps to reduce gun violence in America.

Higgins said, “Congress has the duty to act to spare other communities from the grief that Buffalo knows. The legal loopholes have to be closed and the underlying causes of mass killing have to be addressed to save innocent lives and broken communities. The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is a good start.”

The Safer Communities Act will:

Provide $750 million for the implementation of state “Red Flag” laws, keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals that pose an extreme risk.

Prevent convicted domestic abusers from buying or possessing guns, addressing the “dating partner loophole.”

Strengthen existing law on firearms sales, clarifying under the law who is required to obtain a F ederal F irearms L icense and run background checks before sales.

Establish, for the first time ever, federal laws against interstate gun trafficking and straw purchasing (the second-hand purchase of weapons for those who wouldn’t pass a background check) to stop the flow of illegal guns into cities.

Support mental health services including the expansion of community behavioral health centers, suicide prevention, and trauma treatment.

Fund investments in school safety including early intervention and support services.

Deliver $250 million for Community Violence Intervention (CVI) programs. Higgins led the coordination of $6 million in American Rescue Plan funding for CVI programs in Buffalo.

Six of the nine deadliest mass shootings since 2018, including Buffalo and Uvalde, have been carried out by a gunman 21 years of age or younger. The legislation supports an enhanced background check process for buyers under 21. It prevents instantaneous sales of long guns to 18-20-year-olds, pausing gun sales for 3 to 10 business days to allow for cross-checking of juvenile and mental health records with state and local law enforcement and courts before a sale proceeds.

On June 23, 2022, the Senate advanced the bipartisan package allowing it to come before the Senate for a vote, and then transmitting the bill to the House for consideration in the coming days.