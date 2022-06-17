Congressman Higgins Underscores the Need to Pass Paid Family Leave, Affordable Childcare Measures & Gun Violence Prevention to Support Families

During a House Ways and Means Committee hearing titled “The Burnout Epidemic and What Working Women Need for a Stronger Economy,” Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) discussed the need to better support caregivers and end the burden of gun violence on American families.

Over two-thirds of women are experiencing burnout and the burnout gap between men and women has doubled in the last year. Women who are working and caring for a child or a loved one shoulder the responsibility of providing financial support and physical care, while maintaining their career. Additionally, a global pandemic and a gun violence epidemic impacting our communities and schools is exacerbating the stress they were already experiencing.

Video: https://youtu.be/GfP00ajp8TY

Speaking before the Ways and Means Committee, Congressman Higgins stated, “The United States is the only industrialized nation that does not guarantee paid leave. Millions of Americans lack access to health care, especially mental health care. It is unacceptable that not only are we a nation that subjects its people to the constant threat of gun violence, but that we also do not ensure that people receive the support that they need to recover after they’ve experienced gun violence. And when we entrust others to care for our children, the care should be affordable, accessible, and safe. Parents deserve to know that when they send their children to school, or to daycare, that their children will come home to them at the end of the day. As long as gun violence remains a threat to communities all over this country, that is not currently a guarantee that we can make.”

The burnout epidemic is costing the U.S. economy an estimated $650 billion each year, but beyond the numbers we need to do better for working mothers and families by providing paid family and medical leave, as well as access to affordable childcare. Furthermore, we must give families the peace of mind that their children are safe at school and in childcare centers by passing commonsense gun violence prevention laws.

Last week the House passed several measures to address gun violence, including the Protecting Our Kids Act and the Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act. Together this legislation establishes a federal “red flag” law, increases the age to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, sets federal standards for safe storage, and bans bumps stocks. This week a bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on the framework for legislation that would provide funding for school safety and mental health services. It also includes gun safety measures encouraging states to implement “red flag” laws, preventing gun sales to domestic abusers, and strengthening background checks for gun buyers who are under 21.

Addressing support for frontline workers, Congressman Higgins also stated “Our country celebrated frontline workers, especially in health care, during the pandemic. But we have not done enough to evaluate how this frontline work has affected the mental health of many Americans. And in health care, this is a workforce that is overwhelmingly staffed by women, and a significant proportion of whom are women of color. It is imperative that we invest in the care economy, in the workers of whom we ask so much. Their physical, mental, and financial health matters too, and we should take action to offer them additional supports.”

In May 2021 Higgins introduced a bill that would offer a $5,000 refundable tax credit for nurses and other health care support staff, such as physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and home health aides. Those working in hospitals, doctor’s offices, long-term care facilities, and patient’s homes would all qualify for the credit.