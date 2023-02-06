Congressman Higgins to Offer Amendment Which Would End the COVID Vaccine Requirement for Canadians Crossing Into U.S. by Land

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has submitted an amendment under consideration this week, which would end the requirement for showing proof of vaccination for Canadians entering the United States along land ports of entry.

“This lingering mandate is hurting families and the U.S. economy,” said Higgins. “The time to remove the vaccine requirement on Canadians and encourage a robust return to cross-border travel is long overdue.”

On October 1, 2022, Canada dropped many of its remaining COVID travel restrictions, including the vaccination requirement for travelers crossing the border. Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Congressional Northern Border Caucus and the Canada-United States Interparliamentary Group, has long advocated that the United States should do the same.

Currently, over 80% of Canadians and almost 70% of people in the United States have received a complete primary series of COVID vaccine doses.

Higgins has also submitted his “Make NEXUS Work Act” as an amendment to H.R. 185. Higgins’ bill would allow for virtual NEXUS applicant interviews.

The House of Representatives Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on February 6th to consider amendments. H.R. 185 is on the legislative calendar for a vote by the full House later this week.