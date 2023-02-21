Congressman Higgins to Host Vietnam Veteran Pin Ceremony & PACT Act Outreach Event

In advance of Vietnam Veterans Day, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) will hold an event to honor Western New York Vietnam veterans and to provide information about services and benefits available to all local veterans, including expanded benefits provided under the recently approved PACT Act.

“Many Vietnam veterans never received the gratitude and welcome home they deserved,” said Higgins. “This event is intended to honor them and to connect all veterans with the wide range of services available. We look forward to hosting local veterans at this upcoming event.”

The America Vietnam War Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Congressman Higgins is a registered commemorative partner. Under the program, veterans who served on active duty in the United States Armed Forces between November 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, or their surviving spouse, are eligible to receive a commemorative anniversary pin.

Congressman Higgins will be honoring Vietnam-era veterans living in his district during an event held in coordination with Supervisor Don MacSawn at the Town of Wheatfield Community Center at 2790 Church Road at 1:30pm on Monday, March 20, 2023. Attendees must RSVP to receive a pin . Register online at: https://tinyurl.com/HigginsMarchVet or call 716-852-3501.

Congressman Higgins’ office and other local agencies serving veterans will also be at the Wheatfield Community Center after the ceremony on March 20th from 2:30 – 3:30 PM to answer questions and connect veterans and their families with services and benefits.

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act was approved by Congress and signed into law in 2022. The law provides the largest expansion of veteran benefits in a generation. Under the PCTA Act, veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxins, and their survivors, have better access to screenings, healthcare, and benefits. For more information come to the event on March 20th or visit: VA.gov/PACT.

Congressman Higgins is holding his event in the week leading up to National Vietnam Veterans Day which is recognized annually on March 29 and chosen to observe the last day U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam, March 29, 1973.