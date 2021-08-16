Congressman Higgins & Supervisor Emminger Announce “Small Business – Big Impact” Grant Program

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger announced the “Small Business – Big Impact” Grant Program, authorized by the Town Board to provide funding to help small businesses in Tonawanda emerge stronger from the pandemic.

“We understand how devastating the pandemic has been to our community and recognize that our small businesses serve as a backbone of our economy,” said Supervisor Emminger. “In an effort to assist small businesses emerge from these trying times we have established the Small Business – Big Impact Grant Program and encourage local businesses to apply.”

The Town of Tonawanda Small Business Big Impact Grant Program will provide up to $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses in the Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore with fewer than 20 employees. The funding can be used for new equipment, payroll, business improvements, general expenses and other business needs.

“We fought to make sure state and local governments received COVID-19 relief through the American Rescue Plan to assist with the continuation of services and economic recovery in communities,” said Congressman Higgins. “The Small Business – Big Impact Grant Program invests in the businesses that anchor our neighborhoods and support local jobs.”

The program will provide a total of $2 million available to small businesses, made possible through the American Rescue Plan supported by Congressman Higgins. The Town of Tonawanda received approximately $40 million in direct relief through the American Rescue Plan.

Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Cathy Piciulo said, “The Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce looks for every opportunity to help our small businesses flourish. The Small Business – Big Impact Grant Program represents the latest tool designed to energize and provide businesses with much needed funding.”

The Small Business – Big Impact Grant Program will be administered by the Ken-Ton Chamber of Commerce. Applications can be submitted between August 16th and August 30th. For more information or to apply visit: https://kentonchamber.org/bigimpact/