Congressman Higgins Leads Push to Support Buy American Provisions in New Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is leading a push to maximize and expedite United States’ Buy American policies as the country prepares to rebuild thanks to the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, supported by Congressman Higgins and signed by the President on November 15, includes language to require contractors to pay prevailing wages supporting good paying jobs and includes Buy American requirements for iron, steel, manufactured and construction products.

On January 25, 2021, President Biden by executive order established within the Office of Management and Budget the Made in America Office to “maximize the use of goods, products, and materials produced in, and services offered in, the United States ” and oversee compliance of Buy American provisions in federal contracts.

Higgins said, “Supporting domestic supply chains has never been more urgent. The pandemic has shown another reason why we need to make American businesses a federal government priority. We can’t always rely on international supply chains, particularly in a time of crisis. So I urge my colleagues to support this office, for the security of our country and to promote American business and American labor.”

Higgins led a letter signed by 28 additional members of Congress asking House of Representatives appropriators to include adequate funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills to ensure resources are available to support full operation of the Made in America Office (MIAO).

The members write, “Funding for this important office is necessary both for the health of our U.S. manufacturing sector, but also to the American public who depend on the timely consideration and completion of critical infrastructure projects.”

Scott Paul, President of the Alliance for American Manufacturing said, “We are encouraged by the bipartisan Made in America policies coming out of Congress and the administration. Successfully implementing them will require funding the newly established Made in America Office. We thank Congressman Higgins and his colleagues for their leadership.”

“Now, Congress must allow the new Made in America Office to realize its full potential so we can make this a reality,” United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway said. “Streamlining the federal government’s approaches to procurement will require time and resources, but it will be necessary to ensuring we’re spending American tax dollars to support American manufacturers and jobs. The USW thanks Rep. Higgins for his efforts to bolster the Made in America Office so that American workers can enjoy all the benefits of this historic investment.”