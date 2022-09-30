Congressman Higgins Leads Cancer Caucus Briefing on Innovation in Cancer Care

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), Co-Chair of the bipartisan House Cancer Caucus, in conjunction with Act for NIH and the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), led a briefing for Members of Congress and staff to discuss ways to support innovation in cancer care and improve the patient experience.

The meeting was focused around a cancer treatment called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy, which uses immunotherapy, or a person’s immune system to fight cancer. The T-cells, within a patient’s white blood cells, are removed and lab engineered to attack cancer cells.

During opening remarks, Congressman Higgins said, “Immunotherapy – CAR T-cells – these specialized treatments offer hope to many patients. CAR T-cell can result in the complete elimination of disease. This progress shows we may be close to a cure for cancer. There are now six approved CAR T-cell therapies in the United States. The science and technology behind them is the result of decades of research and sustained federal support, and the hard work undertaken at institutions like Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in my district in Buffalo, New York. Federal dollars come from the National Cancer Institute and the National Institutes of Health that are critical to getting these therapies from discovery all the way to approval. As a Co-Chair of the House Cancer Caucus, I have long pushed for increased funding for cancer research. I invite all of my Congressional colleagues to join me in the ongoing effort to ensure we are investing in research that will ultimately save lives.”

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=saxsd9zz3V0

The briefing included presentations from the following experts:

Dr. Renier Brentjens, Deputy Director and Gioia Chair in Cancer Medicine as Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Dr. Hans-Pieter Kiem, Director of Stem Cell and Gene Therapy at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Dr. Rayne Rouce, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Hematology-Oncology at Baylor College of Medicine

Roswell Park’s Gioia Chair in Cancer Medicine, Dr. Bentjens, who initiated some of the first pre-clinical studies related to CAR T-cell therapy over two decades ago, said, “When we started out with CAR T-cell therapy 24 years ago, it was NIH funding that allowed us to get to where we are today. It was cooperation with the FDA that allowed us to get to where we are today. This was all very high-risk when we started it and obviously very satisfying for us to see that it now is causing so much excitement.” Dr. Brentjens went on to discuss how ongoing research is costly but necessary to expand this therapy from blood cancers to tumor-based cancers, “This is in its infancy. Despite six FDA-approved products, it’s going to be both very exciting and very harrowing to see where this goes in the next 5 to 10 years. We do hope that ultimately this replaces chemotherapies that are so toxic to patients.”

David Barrett, CEO of ASGCT said, “The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy is grateful to the Congressional House Cancer Caucus for hosting today’s briefing on innovative approaches to combating cancer. The pipeline of cell and gene therapies targeting cancers is more promising than ever with six FDA-approved products and 326 clinical trials active right now. Our physician- and scientist-members work tirelessly to advance treatments, such as CAR T-cell therapy, and have already had a profound impact on patients’ lives. We’re confident in the continued study and eventual approval of life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer and other diseases.”

"ACT for NIH is delighted to partner with the House Cancer Caucus and the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy to share information related to the latest advances in therapies and treatments for cancers,” said Rachel Pollock, Vice President of ACT for NIH. “By investing in the National Institutes of Health and cancer researchers nationwide, we are continuing the fight to end cancer as we know it.”

Also speaking at the briefing were fellow Cancer Caucus Co-Chairs Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Congressman Derek Kilmer.

Earlier this month President Biden relaunched his “Cancer Moonshot” a multifaceted approach to improve cancer research coordination, investment and ultimately improve cancer treatment and outcomes.