Congressman Higgins Continues Push for Reciprocal Reunification Measures for Families Separated by U.S. – Canada Border Restrictions

With families now separated for over 450 days due to restrictions imposed at the United States – Canada border, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) is insisting families shouldn’t have to wait one day longer to be together again. Higgins, who serves as Co-Chair of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus, wants the U.S. government to take immediate action to reciprocate family reunification measures already allowed by the Canadian government.

In a letter to President Biden, Congressman Higgins wrote, “For over sixteen months, families and loved ones in the United States and Canada have endured a long and painful separation in response to the public health crisis. Now that the crisis has subsided, I write you asking the United States to expand the definition of essential travel between our two countries and immediately accommodate a reciprocal family reunification policy.”

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020. However, the Canadian government added an exemption for immediate family and in October 2020 expanded the exemption to include extended family. Under this policy, loved ones of a Canadian citizen, including a spouse, common-law partner, child, parent, sibling, grandchild, grandparent and those dating for over one year, are able to cross from the United States into Canada. Yet the United States government has not extended the same exemptions allowing Canadian family members of American citizens to enter the United States.

Devon Weber and Cary Whaley, co-founders of Let Us Reunite said, “In the almost 15 months ago since the initial closure, life has changed drastically for those with spouses, parents, committed partners, and children on either side of the border. While many have yet to see their families, some have met in Canada because of their family exemptions. The US government must make land border exemptions reciprocal. Family is essential and it’s time to let us reunite.”

Rep. Higgins, who has met with and heard from hundreds of separated families over the last year, has advocated for compassionate consideration of families previously including in a letter and phone call with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and in remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

"Faces of Advocacy is a Canadian organization of over 11, 400 dedicated to the safe reunification of Canadian families during the COVID-19 related travel restrictions,” said Faces of Advocacy founder Dr. David Edward-Ooi Poon. “We were directly responsible for the Extended Family and Compassionate Exemptions into Canada. It is time for the United States to do the same. Rep. Higgins has worked tirelessly to help binational families separated between the US and Canada. His work on this issue will help thousands of families needlessly kept apart, suffering health crises alone, enduring once in a lifetime events apart, and missing the love they worked so hard to build.”

Existing bilateral policies closing the border to non-essential travel are set to expire on June 21. Higgins is calling for the U.S. to act before then to reunite families and calling for a larger reopening of the border by early July. “As our countries approach our respective national holidays – July 4th Independence Day in the United States and July 1st Canada Day in Canada – we should endeavor to reopen our borders in celebration of our shared victory over the pandemic. We should reunite the families and loved ones who have sacrificed their precious time and memories together over the past year. Respectfully, I ask that you align the United States’ family reunification policy with Canada’s ahead of the expiration of this month’s border closure order.”