Congressman Higgins Announces Over $8 Million in Infrastructure Funding for Buffalo & Niagara Falls Airports

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced $8,771,135 in federal grant funding awarded to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BNIA) and Niagara Falls International Airport (IAG). The funding is provided through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and awarded to airports across the country through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Infrastructure Grant program.

“Modern airport infrastructure is critical to ensure that all visitors are safe, whether they are passengers themselves or providing transportation for passengers,” said Congressman Higgins. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides once-in-a-generation funding for long-awaited improvements, so our airports are safe, modern, and sustainable.”

“We are very thankful to Congressman Higgins who has once again successfully secured badly needed local funding for our airports, this support is critical to our aviation operations,” said Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director. “With our passenger traffic down due to COVID coupled by the U.S. and Canadian border closure, the funding will ensure we can continue to provide aviation services to those traveling to and from Western New York and that our airports will be well positioned to play an important role in the communities post-pandemic economic recovery.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $15 Billion for airport-related projects. The funding can be used toward improvements runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects. The FAA is encouraging airports to prioritize projects that increase safety, equity, and sustainability.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport will receive $7,277,246 and Niagara Falls International Airport will receive $1,493,889. Both airports will work with the FAA Office of Airports’ regional office to identify and implement eligible projects.

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law $2.89 Billion in grant funding has been made available in 2022 to airports across the country. New York State will receive a total of $136,977,897.

This year, both airports received $22,264,763 in American Rescue Plan funding, which provided critical economic relief as Western New York continues to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow the airports to make long-term improvements that will improve safety and efficiency for passengers and visitors now and in the future.