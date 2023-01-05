Congressman Higgins Announces Over $6.4 Million for Western New York Health Centers

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced $6,466,603 for Western New York’s federally qualified health centers. Included in the awards is $928,681 to ramp up COVID vaccination efforts as the local community is facing the triple threat of increasing cases of RSV, COVID, and flu.

“As we enter a season of higher infection rates, this critical funding will support ongoing and expanded services at local health centers,” said Congressman Higgins. “We are grateful for the role these centers play in promoting community wellness and encourage residents to do their part to protect themselves and their families.”

The COVID funding specifically is part of a nationwide effort to increase COVID vaccinations, particularly among underserved populations. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently released $350 million nationwide. In Western New York, Neighborhood Health Center will receive $300,550, Community Health Center of Buffalo was awarded $219,181, Jericho Road will receive $266,233, and Evergreen Health was awarded $142,717.

In addition to COVID vaccination funding, Community Health Center of Buffalo, which operates locations in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Cheektowaga, and Lockport, will receive $2,698,664 in supplemental federal resources for comprehensive care. While, $2,839,278 was awarded to Neighborhood Health Center, for health services at its locations in Buffalo, Hamburg, Blasdell, and a mobile unit.

Congressman Higgins also reminds residents that they are again able to request free COVID tests delivered to your home. As part of the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan, each household in the country is eligible to receive four free at-home COVID tests. Residents visiting the website will be asked to fill out a simple form that includes your name and address. To order your tests visit: www.covid.gov/tests.

Additional information on COVID treatment, vaccines and community testing sites is available at: www.covid.gov.