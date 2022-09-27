Congressman Higgins Announces Over $127,000 Grant to the Western New York Council on Occupational Safety and Health

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a federal grant totaling $127,454 for the Western New York Council on Occupational Safety and Health (WNYCOSH). Funded by the U.S. Department of Labor through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the grant is dedicated to workplace safety measures.

“WNYCOSH is an important resource for employers and employees in Western New York, providing tools and information to maintain a maximum level of safety in the workplace,” said Congressman Higgins. “This Labor Department funding will allow for the expansion of training programs to meet challenging situations faced by today’s workers.”

“WNYCOSH is grateful to have received funding for Workplace Violence under OSHA’s Susan Harwood Training Grant Program,” said Brian Brown-Cashdollar, Executive Director of WNY Council on Occupational Safety and Health. “Workplace Violence is a serious issue facing workers in many industries. WNYCOSH will be developing new training to improve safety and deal with new risks. Due to this funding, WNY workers will be better trained to understand how to respond to threats in the workplace.”

The federal grant will allow WNYCOSH to offer training, in various languages, related to workplace violence. WNYCOSH is expecting to assist 430 local employers and workers in the healthcare, hospitality, restaurant, retail, service, and construction industries.

WNYCOSH was one of 90 organizations funded nationwide under the Susan Harwood Training Grant Program aimed at protecting the mission of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, which established employer responsibility for equipping employees with safe and secure workplaces. This program provides funding for workplace safety and hazard training, as well as education on workers’ rights and employer responsibilities.

The WNY Council on Occupational Safety and Health is a nonprofit organization that provides workplace safety resources and education to individuals across Western New York through workshops, workplace topic training, and online resources. To learn more, visit https://wnycosh.org.