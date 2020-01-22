Congressman Higgins Announces Nearly $12.3 Million in Federal Grants to Fight Homelessness in Western New York

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) Program has awarded almost $12.3 million in federal funding to Western New York organizations to assist in their mission to end homelessness in the region.

“Federal grants competitively awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development like these are crucial to continuing the fight against homelessness in Western New York,” Congressman Higgins said. “We are fortunate to have, in the Homeless Alliance of WNY, a coordinated effort led by able local agencies and government partners committed to not only home placement but a real focus on addressing the challenges that leave people without a home.”

Created in 1992 as the Erie County Commission on Homelessness, the Homeless Alliance of WNY (HAWNY) manages grant programs for many Western New York organizations that provide homelessness assistance. HAWNY separated from the government and adopted its current name in 2005. It’s since merged with other nearby CoC programs and is presently the CoC lead for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming Counties.

Executive Director of HAWNY Dale Zuchlewski said: “I would like to thank Congressman Higgins, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and HUD for allocating the funding to make this $12.2 million Tier 1 project allocations possible. We were awarded one bonus project for Haven House for $395,516 and are waiting for the results of the Tier 2 award where we hope to secure another $800,000 for WNY.”

Sara Grady, Director of Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Services for Child & Family Services’ Haven House says, “We are pleased Haven House was awarded HUD Domestic Violence bonus grant funding to support the proposed joint transitional housing and rapid rehousing project. Haven House operates Erie County’s only licensed, fully inclusive shelter for domestic violence survivors and their families. There is a great need for increased resources in Erie County to assist domestic violence victims in achieving safe and permanent housing for themselves and their children after fleeing abusive relationships. Our hope is that the new program will help to fill this gap and add to Haven House’s diverse portfolio of services used to assist survivors of domestic violence seeking safety and freedom.”

Robyn Krueger, President and CEO of Community Missions added, “Community Missions is pleased to thank Congressman Higgins and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand along with our HUD partners and HAWNY for their work and appropriation of funding. Community Missions' Rapid Rehousing program has truly transformed the lives of Niagara Falls and Niagara County residents in finding stable and long-term housing. We are humbled and proud to be a part of this transformation for the residents and families of our City and County Communities.”

In addition to the CoC grant funding awarded by HUD, the Department has yet to award several Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) to WNY municipalities. ESG program funds go to providing emergency shelters for homeless individuals and families and the operation of those shelters, as well as essential services for shelter residents and homelessness prevention programs.

More than a dozen different WNY organizations and municipalities will receive funding:

Organization/Project Grant Amount Continuum of Care Funding: BestSelf $443,436 Cazenovia Recovery Systems $586,751 Child and Family Services/Haven House – Domestic Violence Bonus $395,516 Community Missions of Niagara Frontier $307,537 Compass House $275,454 Erie County Department of Mental Health $5,668,805 Evergreen $707,867 Gerard Place $266,437 Hispanics United of Buffalo $205,890 Lt. Col. Matt Urban Human Services Center of WNY $1,295,234 Spectrum Chronic Homeless $566,936 Housing Council at Pathstone $230,533 Restoration Society Inc. $618,963 Homeless Alliance of WNY- Homeless Management Information System $210,255 Homeless Alliance of WNY - Planning $498,435 TOTAL: $12,278,049

According to the Homeless Alliance of WNY “Point in Time” report, 924 people in the five WNY counties faced homelessness in 2019. HUD’s 2019 Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found an estimated 568,000 people in the United States, including 171,670 individuals in families with children and 35,038 unaccompanied youth, experienced homelessness on any given night in America.