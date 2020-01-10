Congressman Higgins Announces January Congress on Your Corner Schedule
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the Congress on Your Corner schedule for the month of January. Through the program, staff from Congressman Higgins’ office are available at satellite sites throughout the district to better serve the needs of constituents.
Below is a listing of Congress on Your Corner sites in January:
Monday, January 13
10:00am – 12:00pm
Golden Age Center
960 Main Street, Buffalo
Tuesday, January 14
10:00am - 11:30am
John Duke Center
1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls
Friday, January 24
10:00am-12:00pm
North Buffalo Community Center
203 Sanders Road, Buffalo
Thursday, January 30
9:00am – 11:00am
Cheektowaga Senior Citizen Center
3349 Broadway Street, Cheektowaga
During Congress on Your Corner, residents have the opportunity to talk directly with someone from Congressman Higgins’ office about federal matters. Issues discussed often include: Social Security, veteran benefits, military service medals, passports, federal student aid or small business assistance.
Residents can also reach Congressman Higgins’ office in Erie County by calling 716-852-3501 or the Niagara Falls office at 716-282-1274.