Congressman Higgins Announces January Congress on Your Corner Schedule

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the Congress on Your Corner schedule for the month of January. Through the program, staff from Congressman Higgins’ office are available at satellite sites throughout the district to better serve the needs of constituents.

Below is a listing of Congress on Your Corner sites in January:

Monday, January 13

10:00am – 12:00pm

Golden Age Center

960 Main Street, Buffalo

Tuesday, January 14

10:00am - 11:30am

John Duke Center

1201 Hyde Park Boulevard, Niagara Falls

Friday, January 24

10:00am-12:00pm

North Buffalo Community Center

203 Sanders Road, Buffalo

Thursday, January 30

9:00am – 11:00am

Cheektowaga Senior Citizen Center

3349 Broadway Street, Cheektowaga

During Congress on Your Corner, residents have the opportunity to talk directly with someone from Congressman Higgins’ office about federal matters. Issues discussed often include: Social Security, veteran benefits, military service medals, passports, federal student aid or small business assistance.

Residents can also reach Congressman Higgins’ office in Erie County by calling 716-852-3501 or the Niagara Falls office at 716-282-1274.