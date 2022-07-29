Congressman Higgins Announces House Approval of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the approval of the Assault Weapons Ban of 2022 (H.R.1808) in the House of Representatives. Similar to the 1994 ban, this legislation prohibits the sale, manufacture, transfer, or purchase of semiautomatic weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Speaking on the House floor in support of the bill, Congressman Higgins stated, “No technology advances more quickly in our society than the technology of killing. Everyday weapons of mass destruction are being made and manipulated to kill more people more quickly. Buffalo, New York. May 14th. One shooter, a racist shooter, went into a supermarket on Jefferson Avenue and shot 13 people, killing 10 of them. The shooting started and was completed in two minutes and three second. One shooter. I’ve often heard it said that the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. There was a good guy with a gun in the store that day that was working security. A retired 30-year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department, but he was helpless, because he was out-gunned by the bad guy with a gun who had an assault rifle.”

On September 13, 1994, President Clinton signed the Violent Crime and Law Enforcement Act into law. As a result, an assault weapons ban went into effect for ten years until its expiration in 2004. During this period the number of deaths and injuries from mass shootings reduced significantly and the likelihood of mass shootings decreased by 70 percent. Since the ban expired shooting deaths have increased by 483 percent. Additionally, the average number of active shooting incidents increased by 315 percent from 2000 to 2004, compared with 2005 to 2021. Furthermore, after the expiration of the ban, the number of guns manufactured annually in the United States surged from approximately three million in 2004 to 11 million in 2020.

This legislation would make it unlawful for a person to import, sell, manufacture, or transfer semiautomatic assault-style weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

Mass shooters often choose to use assault weapons due to their ability to kill and injure many people quickly. Everytown For Gun Safety notes that “when assault weapons are used in a mass shooting, six times as many people are shot.”

Like its predecessor, the bill is intended to gradually reduce the prevalence of deadly tactical weapons while containing several provisions to protect the rights of hunters, gun collectors, farmers, sport shooters, and those who use weapons for self-defense. It allows the possession, sale, or transfer of any weapon that meets the bill’s definition of an assault weapon if it was legally possessed prior to the ban being enacted. Additionally, it includes specific exemptions for law enforcement. Any restrictions set forth by the bill do not apply to antique firearms, as well as more than 2,000 specified models of hunting and sporting firearms.

This measure includes several other key provisions aimed at keeping communities safe from gun violence. It requires that semiautomatic weapons are securely stored so they are not accessible to those prohibited from possessing them. It also authorizes states to use the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to establish “buy-back” programs that pay those who surrender assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Additionally, under this legislation high-capacity magazines could be seized and forfeited if they are used in a crime. It includes a severability provision stipulating that if any portion of the measure is found to be unconstitutional, the rest of it would remain in effect.

The bill also establishes new rules and programs specific to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ will require gun manufacturers to clearly show the date an assault weapon or high-capacity magazine was made for newly made weapons and magazines. The department will also establish a database of the make, model, and manufactured date of any assault weapon that has been used in a crime. The database will be publicly available and include details about the crime involved, as well as the outcome of related investigations and proceedings.

This legislation is supported by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence and Everytown for Gun Safety along with Moms Demand Action, as well as by a number of other gun safety, law enforcement, women and LGBTQ+, education and child welfare, religious, healthcare, and community-based organizations.

Now approved by the House of Representatives, the bill will move to the Senate for consideration.