Congressman Higgins Announces Cancellation of Remaining March Congress on Your Corner Events, All Offices Operating
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the three remaining Congress on Your Corner events scheduled for the month of March have been cancelled.
The cancelled events are as follows:
CANCELLED - Tuesday, March 17
10:00am – 12:30pm
West Seneca Senior Center
4620 Seneca Street, West Seneca
CANCELLED - Thursday, March 19
10am
Brounshidle American Legion Post 205
3354 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore
A special veteran outreach event hosted by the VA Western New York Healthcare System.
CANCELLED - Thursday, March 26
10:00am – 12:00pm
Amherst Senior Center
370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst
The Congress on Your Corner program provides satellite office hours at locations across the district. While these events are cancelled, Congressman Higgins’ offices are operating and available to help residents with questions or concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19) or other federal matters. In accordance with local, state and federal health guidance, staff in our offices are teleworking. Residents can continue to reach Congressman Higgins’ office in Erie County by calling 716-852-3501, in Niagara County at 716-282-1274 or the Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-3306.