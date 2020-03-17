Congressman Higgins Announces Cancellation of Remaining March Congress on Your Corner Events, All Offices Operating

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the three remaining Congress on Your Corner events scheduled for the month of March have been cancelled.

The cancelled events are as follows:

CANCELLED - Tuesday, March 17

10:00am – 12:30pm

West Seneca Senior Center

4620 Seneca Street, West Seneca

CANCELLED - Thursday, March 19

10am

Brounshidle American Legion Post 205

3354 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore

A special veteran outreach event hosted by the VA Western New York Healthcare System.

CANCELLED - Thursday, March 26

10:00am – 12:00pm

Amherst Senior Center

370 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst

The Congress on Your Corner program provides satellite office hours at locations across the district. While these events are cancelled, Congressman Higgins’ offices are operating and available to help residents with questions or concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19) or other federal matters. In accordance with local, state and federal health guidance, staff in our offices are teleworking. Residents can continue to reach Congressman Higgins’ office in Erie County by calling 716-852-3501, in Niagara County at 716-282-1274 or the Washington, D.C. office at 202-225-3306.