Congressman Higgins Announces Approval of the CROWN Act

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the approval of the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act (H.R. 2116). The bill prohibits discrimination based on the texture or style of an individual’s hair.

“No one deserves to face discrimination based on their choice to wear their hair in a natural style or one that reflects their cultural heritage, yet it still happens to far too many people every single day,” said Congressman Higgins. “Approval of the CROWN Act ensures that this form of race-based discrimination is illegal across the United States and that those who violate these basic rights are held accountable.”

According to a 2019 study, Black Americans overall are “disproportionately burdened by policies and practices in public places, including the workplace, that target, profile, or single them out for their natural hair styles.” Other findings show that 80 percent of Black women believed that they had to change their hair from its natural state to “fit in at the office,” and that they were 83 percent more likely to be judged harshly because of their looks.

This measure prohibits discrimination based on a person’s hair texture or style that is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin. Specifically, it provides critical protections in regard to federally funded programs, housing and employment practices, public accommodations like a hotel, and legal proceedings. Any violation of this legislation will be treated as a violation of civil rights laws.

California, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Colorado, Washington, Maryland and seven other states have passed similar laws banning hair discrimination. While states laws provide important protections, this bill serves as a national solution.

The National Education Association and the CROWN Coalition, which includes Unilever Plc’s Dove, National Urban League, Color of Change, and Western Center on Law & Poverty, support this bill, which will now move to the Senate for consideration.