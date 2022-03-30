Congressman Higgins Announces Approval of Legislation that Protects & Expands Retirement Saving Opportunities

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced approval of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022 (SECURE 2.0 – H.R. 2954), a package of measures designed to expand retirement plan opportunities and savings for workers.

“Americans who work hard all of their lives should be able to comfortably enjoy their retirement years but too often workers feel unprepared for retirement or unsupported in their effort to grow retirement savings,” said Higgins. “This legislation gives workers more opportunities to plan ahead and makes it easier for Americans to be financially stable when they choose to retire.”

The bipartisan bill cosponsored by Higgins was introduced by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Richard Neal. The legislation includes a version of the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Fairness Act, introduced by Congressman Higgins in the previous Congress, which would allow hundreds of companies to offer ESOPs to thousands of U.S. employees more easily, adding value to corporate equity, aiding employee retention, and ultimately promoting small company growth and development.

SECURE 2.0 also:

Expands automatic enrollment in 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans

Improves coverage for part-time workers in 401(k) plans

Creates a new financial incentive for small businesses to offer retirement plans

Increases and modernizes the Saver’s Credit to reward retirement contributions

Allows non-profits to join together to offer retirement options

Makes is easier for military spouses to save for retirement

Permits people to choose to pay down a student loan, instead of contributing to a 401(k) program, without losing the retirement employer match, and

Gives people longer to save for retirement by raising the required minimum distribution age to 75

According to AARP, the pandemic pushed many workers to consider retirement and nearly a quarter of Americans were forced to withdraw from retirement savings or stop contributing to retirement accounts due to COVID-related financial hardships.

The SECURE 2.0 bill has broad bipartisan support, passing the House with a vote of 414 – 5, and is widely supported by organizations ranging from the American Red Cross to AARP.