Congressman Higgins Announces Approval of Bipartisan Bill Restoring Delphi Retiree Pensions

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announces approval of legislation (H.R. 6929) that would restore pension benefits for thousands of Delphi retirees, including many former employees of the Lockport plant who lost their retirement savings.

Higgins, a cosponsor of the bill said, “These Delphi employees worked hard and dedicated themselves to the company only to have the retirement benefits they earned ripped away. A retirement that should have been comfortable and secure has been a fearful, financial nightmare for these workers. This long-overdue action reverses this inequity and makes many Delphi retirees and their families whole again.”

In 2009, the Delphi Salaried Pension Plan, which covered over 20,000 employees at Delphi nationwide including more than 2,300 people in New York, was terminated in the aftermath of bankruptcy proceedings. As a result, pension benefits were reduced by up to 70% for those employees.

Under the bill, eligible Delphi retirees would receive full benefits through the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC), which assumed responsibility for the disbursement of Delphi pension benefits following the company’s bankruptcy. Already retired workers and beneficiaries would also receive a lump sum payment providing the difference between what they received following the bankruptcy in 2009 and the full benefits they are owed, as well as 6% interest.

Higgins has been fighting for Delphi retirees for years, objecting to Delphi’s poor treatment of retirees during the bankruptcy, joining a bipartisan push for benefits, advocating for the protection of worker pensions in committee, and most recently sending a bipartisan letter to the Labor and Treasury Secretaries.

The legislation, titled the Susan Muffley Act of 2022, is named after the wife of David Muffley, a Delphi employee for over 30 years who lost the full value of his pension. Susan delayed healthcare due to financial constraints and passed away with cancer in 2012.

The bill must now be considered by the Senate, which has introduced a similar (S. 3766) bipartisan bill.