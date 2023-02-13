Congressman Higgins Announces Application Period for SAFER Federal Fire Grant

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced that the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant application period is now open with a deadline of March 17, 2023, at 5:00pm EST.

“SAFER grants provide fire departments with the funding needed to ensure that their staffing levels are meeting the needs of the communities they serve,” said Congressman Higgins. “Federal funding provided through this program is a valuable resource for many departments across Western New York and we encourage all to apply.”

The SAFER grant program was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help increase or maintain the number of trained front line firefighters available in their communities. The grants work to enhance departments’ ability to comply with federal standards and ensure that their communities have adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards. This year Congress has made $360 million available across the country to support the SAFER program.

Application tools and additional information can be found by visiting https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/safer. Applicants with questions can reach out to the SAFER program helpdesk by calling (866) 274-0960 or by email at FireGrants@fema.dhs.gov.