Congressman Higgins Announces Advancement of Legislation Honoring Indiana Hunt-Martin

Photo: Higgins honors Indiana Hunt-Martin at 2014 Ceremony

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the advancement of H.R. 2142 through the House Oversight Committee. Sponsored by Congressman Higgins, the bill designates the Central Park Post Office at 170 Manhattan Avenue in Buffalo as the “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building”, named in honor of Women’s Army Corps (WAC) veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin, a member of the first African American WAC unit and the only to serve in WWII.

Higgins said, “Ms. Hunt Martin was a member of the renowned Six Triple Eight, a Postal Battalion responsible for conquering a massive mail backlog and restoring vital communications during World War II. The one-of-a kind unit was 855 members strong and the only all Black Women’s Army Corps battalion to serve overseas during the war. I urge the House to act swiftly to approve this bill, providing a lasting tribute to the legacy of Indiana Hunt-Martin and her service to the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion.”

Indiana Hunt-Martin was a member of the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion during WWII, which was responsible for processing and routing undelivered mail sent between families in the United States and Americans stationed in Europe. Until her passing in September of 2020, she visited the post office on Manhattan Avenue at least once per week to purchase stamps, pick up mail, and send letters.

After graduating from Niagara Falls High School in 1940, Indiana Hunt-Martin worked at the Carborundum Company before joining the Women’s Army Corps in September of 1944. After honorably discharging from the United States Army in November of 1945, she worked for the New York State Department of Labor in New York City, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo until her retirement in 1987.

Throughout her life and military service, Indiana Hunt-Martin experienced racism and sexism firsthand, but made it clear that no amount of discrimination would prevent her from serving her country. Her courage and bravery paved the way for future generations of African American women serving in the military.

Congressman Higgins introduced legislation to rename the Manhattan Avenue post office in honor of Indiana Hunt-Martin in May of 2021. The idea was brought to Higgins by Korea Defense Veteran Sandi Williams who serves as the President and Founder of United Veterans of Buffalo. Before she passed, Indiana Hunt-Martin was both honored and excited when she learned about the plan to rename the post office after her.

The bill has support from bipartisan colleagues, as well as the Bennett-Wells American Legion Auxiliary #1780, the Johnetta R. Cole AMVETS Post No. 24, the Jesse Clipper American Legion Post 430, New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes and others. It will now be voted on by the House.

Congressman Higgins presented Indiana Hunt Martin with the Women’s Army Corps Service Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button for her service during World War II during a ceremony in 2014. He is also an original cosponsor of H.R. 1012, the Six Triple Eight Congressional Gold Medal Act of 2021, which would award members of the 6888th the Congressional Gold Medal.