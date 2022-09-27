Congressman Higgins Announces $750,000 for Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced a $750,000 federal grant for the Veterans One-stop Center of WNY. The funding was awarded through the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP).

“The Veterans One-stop Center has done a wonderful job of being a trusted and accessible central point of contact for Western New York veterans,” said Congressman Higgins. “This significant federal award will allow for expanded outreach and support services to the good men and women who bravely and faithfully served this country who may be struggling.”

Adam Howard, Veterans One-Stop Center of WNY President and CEO said, "Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is honored to be a recipient of SSG Fox Grant funds, and we look forward to expanding our coverage area while keeping customer care and client satisfaction at the forefront of our efforts. We thank Congressman Higgins and his staff for their continued support and commitment to the men and women that have served our great Nation with honor and distinction."

The SSG Fox SPGP was formed under the Commander John Scott Hannon Veterans Mental Health Care Improvement Act, supported by Congressman Higgins, and signed into law in October 2020. Congress authorized $174 million for the program which funds community-based suicide prevention and mental health initiatives for veterans.

The Veterans One-stop was among just 80 grants awarded nationwide through this program this year. This is the organization’s first time receiving this grant. Congressman Higgins wrote a letter of support.

The Veterans One-stop Center of WNY is a non-profit organization connecting veterans and their families to services ranging from housing and healthcare to benefits and peer support. For more information about the Veterans One-stop Center visit: www.vocwny.org or call 716-898-0110.

The SSG Fox program is named in honor of U.S. Army sniper instructor Parker Gordon Fox who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 25. The Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 to those in need; dial 988 for the crisis hotline then veterans should press 1.