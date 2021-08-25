Congressman Higgins Announces $352,266 for Canisius College Academic Talent Search Program

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced Canisius College was awarded a grant totaling $352,266 through the U.S. Department of Education’s Talent Search Program. The grant provides funding for the college’s Academic Talent Search Program, which is designed to identify students in underserved communities with the potential for success in post-secondary education.

“This program invests in our young people, providing support toward academic success and underscoring with students that a college degree is within reach,” said Higgins.

The Department of Education’s Talent Search Program identifies and assists underrepresented students encouraging them to graduate high school and continue their education to complete a college degree. It also reaches students who have not completed secondary and post-secondary programs, encouraging them to reenter and finish their college degree.

“This grant enables us to continue to work with schools in underserved neighborhoods and provide academic, career and financial counseling to the more than 600 participants in the program,” said Canisius President John J. Hurley. “Through the Academic Talent Search Program we can provide students with the tools to accomplish their educational goals.”

Canisius College will utilize the grant to collaborate with select schools, including the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, Burgard High School, McKinley High School, and Math Science Technology Prep School at Seneca. Providing funding for staffing and support to 635 participants, the Academic Talent Search Program will dedicate resources throughout the year to provide quality tutoring on a regular basis. The goal is to encourage students to graduate high school, enroll in and complete college, and inform them about financial aid resources, scholarships, grants, and opportunity programs. Participants also have the opportunity to receive program services during a six-week summer session with career exploration activities and community service opportunities.

Canisius College’s holistic approach to learning seeks to ensure that 88 percent of the program’s non-seniors are promoted to the next grade level, 75 percent graduate from high school and 84 percent enroll in college. To learn more about the Canisius College Academic Talent Search Program and the opportunities it provides for students, visit https://www.canisius.edu/academics/office-academic-affairs/cope-support-services/academic-talent-search.

One of 27 Jesuit universities in the nation, Canisius is the premier private university in Western New York. Canisius prepares leaders – intelligent, caring, faithful individuals – able to pursue and promote excellence in their professions, their communities and their service to humanity.