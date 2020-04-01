Congressman Higgins, Along with Other NY, NJ Members, Calling to Expedite Funding to Healthcare Providers

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) and other members of New York and New Jersey’s federal delegation are calling for the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary to expedite funding to healthcare providers in the two states.

In a bipartisan, bicameral letter, Higgins and the other 33 Members of Congress write, “As health care professionals describe their hospitals as war zones and the death toll in our states continues to rise, federal funding must be prioritized for hospitals and health care providers in states bearing the brunt of treating infected patients.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act recently approved by Congress included $100 billion to support the needs of hospitals and health care professionals while they battle COVID-19.

The states of New York and New Jersey have the most cases in the nation, with over 83,700 and nearly 19,000 respectively and more than 102,700 confirmed cases combined.