Congressman Brian Higgins Welcomes North Aud Block Plans and the Continued Build Out of Canalside
Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who advocated for action and investment at the North Aud Block, released the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s release of the preferred development concept for the North Aud Block:
“Canalside has come a long way since plans for the Aud Block were first discussed over a decade ago. This community took control of its own waterfront destiny. We’ve developed infrastructure, canals, boardwalks and museums that are uniquely ours. Today’s announcement represents the next phase in moving Canalside forward as a place that draws people into an exciting community gathering destination that includes restaurants, shopping, public events & activities, residential living, and waterfront viewing.
“It is equally exciting to know that the North Aud Block is just one of many public and private projects building momentum on our waterfront. The Longshed is under construction, development of the South Aud Block is moving forward, the return of cars to Lower Main Street is almost complete, we are close to seeing revitalization of the DL&W Terminal, plans for the Outer Harbor are continuing to materialize, transportation planning to remove the Skyway is underway, and restaurant and residential projects have been announced along the Buffalo River.”
(Pictured Above: Ariel View of North Aud Block Property from 2018 RFP also available: https://esd.ny.gov/sites/default/files/rfp/2_RFP-Design-Services_North_Aud_12.05.18.pdf)
North Aud Block Timeline:
- 2008 – The Aud Block was acquired by Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. from the City of Buffalo
- 2009 – Buffalo Memorial Auditorium is demolished
- 2010 – July 19: Congressman Higgins sends letter giving Bass Pro a 14-day Deadline to proceed or withdraw
- 2010 – July 29: Bass Pro responds, “withdrawing from further consideration of this (Canalside) development”
- 2014 – The Rinks at Canalside / historically aligned canals are completed on the Aud Block
- 2017 – April: Congressman Higgins & Assemblyman Ryan Critical of Lack of Progress Call for Construction on the North Aud Block
- 2017 – May: State Announces $2 Million to Kick-Start Development at the South Aud Block and Outlines an RFP Process for Both the South and North Aud Blocks
- 2018: May: At the NYPA Settlement Halfway Point, Higgins Calls for Investments in the Public’s Waterfront Including $10 Million for the North Aud Block
- 2018 – August: Governor Cuomo announces $24 Million for Buffalo’s Waterfront including $10 million for Infrastructure at the North Aud Block
- 2018 – December: ECHDC issues a Request for Proposals for Design of the North Aud Block
- 2019 – March: Ty Lin International Selected as the Design Team for the North Aud Block
- 2019 – August: Public Meeting Held to Discuss Draft Design Options for the North Aud Block Property
- 2020 – January: North Aud Block Development Plan Selected / Public Meeting to Be Held