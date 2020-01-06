Congressman Brian Higgins Welcomes North Aud Block Plans and the Continued Build Out of Canalside

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who advocated for action and investment at the North Aud Block, released the following statement in response to Governor Cuomo’s release of the preferred development concept for the North Aud Block:

“Canalside has come a long way since plans for the Aud Block were first discussed over a decade ago. This community took control of its own waterfront destiny. We’ve developed infrastructure, canals, boardwalks and museums that are uniquely ours. Today’s announcement represents the next phase in moving Canalside forward as a place that draws people into an exciting community gathering destination that includes restaurants, shopping, public events & activities, residential living, and waterfront viewing.

“It is equally exciting to know that the North Aud Block is just one of many public and private projects building momentum on our waterfront. The Longshed is under construction, development of the South Aud Block is moving forward, the return of cars to Lower Main Street is almost complete, we are close to seeing revitalization of the DL&W Terminal, plans for the Outer Harbor are continuing to materialize, transportation planning to remove the Skyway is underway, and restaurant and residential projects have been announced along the Buffalo River.”

(Pictured Above: Ariel View of North Aud Block Property from 2018 RFP also available: https://esd.ny.gov/sites/default/files/rfp/2_RFP-Design-Services_North_Aud_12.05.18.pdf)

North Aud Block Timeline: