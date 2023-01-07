Congressman Brian Higgins Sworn-In to Serve in the 118th Congress

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has been sworn in to serve as a member of the House of Representatives in the 118th Congress.

“There is no greater privilege than to represent this great community and the people of Western New York in the United States Congress,” said Higgins. “We are ready to get to work on behalf of the region, to create meaningful change and new opportunities for our neighbors, and to fight for the issues that make a difference in the lives of the families here in Western New York.”

The transition marks not only a new two-year session of Congress but new areas of representation for Higgins, who serves in New York’s 26th Congressional District. Changes following the 2020 Census and redistricting process shifts NY-26 north, encompassing a greater portion of Niagara County in addition to areas in Erie County. Municipalities now represented by Congressman Higgins in the new NY-26 include: the cities of Tonawanda, Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and North Tonawanda; the towns of Porter, Wilson, Lewiston, Cambria, Niagara, Wheatfield, Pendleton, Grand Island, Tonawanda, Amherst, Cheektowaga, a portion of West Seneca and a portion of the Town of Lockport not including the City of Lockport; as well as the Villages of Youngstown, Wilson, Lewiston, Kenmore, Williamsville, Sloan, and a portion of Depew.

Throughout his tenure, Congressman Higgins has prioritized delivering Western New York progress and constituent service. Higgins welcomes outreach from residents, businesses, or organizations within the district. Stay up to date on the latest news by following Congressman Higgins on social media at @RepBrianHiggins. Sign up to receive the latest news at: https://higgins.house.gov/contact/newsletter. Contact Congressman Higgins’ Buffalo office at 716-852-3501 or the Niagara Falls office at 716-282-2479.