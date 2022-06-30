Congressman Brian Higgins Says Continued Border Restrictions are Breaking the U.S.-Canada Relationship & Economies

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), who represents the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls, New York, released the following statement in response to the Canadian government’s notice that it is extending current land border restrictions through at least the end of September.

Higgins said, “For communities living on either side of the United States – Canada border, the days stretching between Canada Day and Independence Day typically represent one of the busiest for cross-border travel. It is a time to celebrate our shared bond, respect national traditions and simply enjoy time with our friends and families on the opposite side of the border during the height of the summer. Continued hurdles to the free flow of people across the Northern Border are fizzling the fireworks border communities customarily enjoy this time of year. What now amounts to two and a half years of border restrictions, are breaking the U.S.-Canada relationship and our economies.”

The statistics speak for themselves. Restrictions and confusion are driving people to avoid the border. Looking at Peace Bridge data only:

In May 2019, before the pandemic, 171,000 passenger vehicles crossed into Canada over the Peace Bridge.

In May 2022, just 101,000 passenger vehicles crossed the Peace Bridge into Canada. 70,000 fewer vehicles crossed the border from the US into Canada at this one crossing during this one month alone.

The announcement from the Canadian government means Americans crossing the border must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are subject to random arrival testing, and are mandated to load data through the ArriveCAN app within 72 hours of travel.

Higgins, who serves as co-chair of the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, recently advocated for ending the ArriveCAN app along with border mayors and tourism agencies.