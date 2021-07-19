Congressman Brian Higgins Applauds Announcement by Canadian Government of Plans to Allow Vaccinated Americans to Cross the Border August 9th

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) who serves as co-chair of the Canada – U.S. Interparliamentary Group and the Northern Border Caucus released the following statement in response to an announcement by the Canadian government detailing plans to lift border restrictions for fully vaccinated Americans effective August 9, 2021.

“We have missed you Canada and we are thrilled at the opportunity to return soon. Today’s announcement by the Canadian government puts policy in line with science. This will allow fully vaccinated Americans separated from their families and property in Canada for a year and a half, to be re-united in three weeks. This measure can’t come soon enough.

“It is extremely frustrating that the United States government has failed to reciprocate current family exemptions already allowed by the Canadian government and failed to show a lack of urgency to make any progress on this side of the border toward lifting restrictions. There are logistics to be worked out and questions to be answered certainly, but the U.S. has neglected to give re-opening the Northern Border the serious attention it deserves, and there is no excuse. Failure to coordinate this announcement in a bi-national way will only lead to confusion among travelers. We will continue to push for action by the U.S. government to welcome our Canadian neighbors back.”

Higgins, whose district includes Buffalo and Niagara Falls, New York, does not support testing requirements for asymptomatic vaccinated travelers calling it redundant and unnecessary.