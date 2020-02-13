Committee Advances Bill, Cosponsored by Higgins, to Protect Patients From Surprise Medical Bills

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the House Committee on Ways and Means has approved the Consumer Protections Against Surprise Medical Bills Act (H.R. 5826). The bipartisan legislation, cosponsored by Higgins, improves transparency and provides better protections for patients facing medical bills.

Higgins said, “Surprise medical bills for out-of-network care can be financially devastating for patients and their families. This legislation protects consumers from receiving surprise medical bills and removes the unfair mystery associated with billing, giving patients access to the information they deserve relative to the coverage they are entitled to under their plan and the costs they can expect to pay following care.”

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office reported that the legislation would reduce premiums and lower health costs. Features of the bill include:

Requires insurers and providers to resolve billing claims directly, preventing consumers from receiving multiple confusing bills and statements

Insurers and providers must provide a good-faith cost estimate of health care services

Gives an enrollee information related to the amount incurred related to out-of-pocket thresholds & deductibles

Requires health plans to provide a price comparison tool

Consumers are provided estimated costs for out-of-network services

Provides working and retired Americans equal balance billing protections

Allows for the right to receive an Advance Explanation of Benefits

Insurance cards must provide more information relative to deductibles and cost-sharing details

Providers must share cost estimates directly with uninsured patients

The legislation is supported by both patient advocate and hospital organizations including: AARP, American Medical Association (AMA), American Heart Association, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Healthcare Association of New York State.