APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR $900,000 BUFFALO MAIN STREETS INIATIVE GRANT FOR TWO LOVEJOY COMMERCIAL DISTRICTS

Buffalo, N.Y. – Back in August, Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan J. Bollman along with Congressman Brian Higgins, State Senator Tim Kennedy, the Governor’s Office, Lovejoy Village Association, True CDC, the Western New York State Empire State Development team, and New York State Homes and Community Renewal team announced $900,00 in funding coming from the Buffalo Main Streets Initiative Grant. This grant will stimulate reinvestment in commercial properties in East Lovejoy and Kaisertown.

“I was beyond excited to announce these funds two months ago and now our community has the opportunity to apply for these grants,” said Lovejoy District Council Member Bryan J. Bollman. “My hope is these funds can transform the Lovejoy District into a more inviting, modern business corridor.”

Congressman Higgins said, “Enhancements can make a big difference in improving the look and feel of a neighborhood. Through this exciting initiative, the $900,000 investment will be multiplied several times over by matching funds and by inspiring future investment. I commend Councilman Bollman for his leadership on this project and encourage businesses to apply.”

GRANT FACTS: The BMSI program is intended to revitalize mixed-use commercial districts.

• BMSI is a matching program, where you can be reimbursed up to 50- 75% of the total project cost for eligible activities. (Max $50,000 grant per bldg.)

• The grant priority is for facade renovations and interior commercial rehabilitation. Upper floor residential renovations will be considered if part of larger project

• The funds are reimbursed when the project is complete. You must complete and pay for your project in full before reimbursement

• The grant must be made to a commercial property owner & you will be required to maintain the assisted improvements for (5) years, will execute a Property Maintenance Declaration to formalize this responsibility.

• Reimbursement can be up to $50,000 for building improvements. If the project includes rehabilitation of residential housing units, an additional $25,000 per unit is available (up to 2 units).

• The total grant cannot exceed $100,000 per property (for commercial & residential)

All applications will be reviewed by a Selection Committee. East Lovejoy applications will be due November 17th and Kaisertown applications will be due November 18th. Awards will be made by Mid-December and projects must be completed by June 2024. For any questions, please contact Alma Brown, grant administrator at hrllcab@gmail.com. Please find applications attached to this release.

For East Lovejoy Applicants:

Grant Information

Sample Letter of Interest

East Lovejoy Application

East Lovejoy Target Area Map

For Kaisertown Applicants:

Grant Information

Sample Letter of Interest

Kaisertown Application

Kaisertown Target Area Map