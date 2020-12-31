56th Inauguration Ceremony Information

Every four years, as has been for the past two-hundred and thirty-two years, the President and Vice President of the United States are sworn in before the American people. This remarkable ceremony – in which the President swears an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, to bear true faith and allegiance to the nation, and to faithfully discharge the duties of the office – is the foundation of our republic’s commitment to the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power.

On January 20th, 2021 President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take this very oath before the American public, as have so many before them. While this momentous and historic event is cause for celebration, the government has a mandate to act responsibly and protect the public from the present health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 16th, 2020 the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) announced guidelines for attendance at 59th Inaugural Ceremony. Unlike in previous years, Congressional offices will not receive any tickets to distribute to the public. The decision was reached by the JCCIC in consultation with the Presidential Inaugural Committee and public health officials in response to the global pandemic. As such, my office will be unable to provide in-person tickets to 59th Inaugural Ceremony.

While I share your disappointment, this decision should not diminish the ceremony nor its importance. The United States of America, in its times of existence, has managed one of the most impressive, continuous, and peaceful democratic transitions of power in civilized history. The pandemic cannot take that from us. This inauguration will proceed like all before it, and the United States will begin the hard work of tackling the challenges facing our great nation and building a better future.

Please continue to monitor the JCCIC’s official website and social media for updates on where to view the 59th Inaugural Ceremony. If you have any questions or concerns regarding this decision, please do not hesitate to contact my office.